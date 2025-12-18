Great Britain have picked only one short track speed skater for February’s Winter Olympics in Italy.

Niall Treacy, who finished 27th in the 1,000m at Beijing 2022, has been selected for the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m in Milan and Cortina.

«It’s super exciting,» the 25-year-old said.

«After Beijing it was always the goal to come back and with more distance, so I’m really happy with that.»

GB sent five short track skaters to PyeongChang in 2018 and three to Beijing.

Short track speed skating received £4.8m in funding from UK Sport for the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics – when world champion Elise Christie was considered a Olympic medal hope – but lost its funding after the Games.

British Ice Skating head of performance Jon Eley said: «It is a far cry from those days of success.

«They are all effectively self-funded, and it is a real testament to them that they are working so hard in training. It is about rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck in.»

The Winter Olympics run from 6-22 February.